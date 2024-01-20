WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Next Week's WWE RAW Opening Segment Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2024

The opening segment for the upcoming WWE Monday Night RAW episode has been officially announced.

In a promotional spot broadcasted during this week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, viewers were informed about the forthcoming live WWE Monday Night RAW episode set to take place in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The commercial highlighted WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins. According to the advertisement's voiceover, Rollins is slated to open next week's RAW, where he will provide an update regarding his injury.

It has been previously reported that Seth Rollins is dealing with an MCL tear and a partially torn meniscus.

