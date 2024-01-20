Next Week's WWE RAW Opening Segment Revealed

The opening segment for the upcoming WWE Monday Night RAW episode has been officially announced.

In a promotional spot broadcasted during this week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, viewers were informed about the forthcoming live WWE Monday Night RAW episode set to take place in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The commercial highlighted WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins. According to the advertisement's voiceover, Rollins is slated to open next week's RAW, where he will provide an update regarding his injury.

It has been previously reported that Seth Rollins is dealing with an MCL tear and a partially torn meniscus.