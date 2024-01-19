Seth Rollins to Address Injury on Raw; Suspected Torn MCL and Meniscus

Seth Rollins is slated to discuss his injury on the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw, with recent updates emerging from Fightful Select regarding its extent.

Backstage at Raw, Rollins expressed to his colleagues his belief that he hadn't sustained an ACL tear. A high-ranking official was heard stating, "Considering he's powerbombed a 300 pound man on a torn ACL, we think he understands what that might feel like."

Meanwhile, Wade Keller of PWTorch.com noted that Rollins' inner circle remained tight-lipped about the injury's severity, sparking rumors that it could be more serious than initially thought. Current reports from company insiders indicate that Rollins has suffered a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus. At this point, it remains uncertain whether surgery will be necessary. The manner in which this injury will be addressed on Raw is still unclear, but it is confirmed that Rollins is indeed injured. More details are expected to emerge in the near future.