WWE SmackDown Sees Uptick in Overall Viewers, Experiences Decline in Key Demographic Ratings

Programming Insider reports that the latest WWE SmackDown episode on FOX, leading up to the WWE Royal Rumble 2024, garnered significant viewership. The episode featured a pivotal contract signing for the upcoming Fatal 4-Way title match.

The live broadcast of SmackDown on FOX Network attracted an average of 2.329 million viewers, marking an increase from the previous week's preliminary figure of 2.267 million. The final count for last week's episode eventually reached 2.384 million viewers.

In terms of the coveted P18-49 demographic, SmackDown achieved an average rating of 0.57. This represents a slight decrease from the previous week's preliminary rating of 0.60 in the same demographic, although the final rating for that week was higher at 0.67.

Despite a slight dip in the key demo rating, WWE SmackDown maintained its position as the top-rated show in primetime network programming on Friday in this demographic. However, in overall viewership, ABC's Shark Tank led the night with 3.72 million viewers.