Championship Bout and New Match Added to Upcoming WWE SmackDown, Complete Card Update

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2024

Championship Bout and New Match Added to Upcoming WWE SmackDown, Complete Card Update

The card for the WWE Royal Rumble 2024's final episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX is gradually being revealed.

WWE has confirmed a match between Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes, along with a face-to-face confrontation between The Final Testament and the team of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits for the upcoming episode.

Moreover, The Kabuki Warriors are set to challenge Kayden Carter & Katana Chance for the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships. In addition, a singles match featuring Carlito against Santos Escobar has been scheduled for next week's show.

