Cody Rhodes Addresses WrestleMania Main Event Speculations Post-WWE SmackDown Broadcast

Following the conclusion of WWE SmackDown's broadcast, Cody Rhodes emerged victorious over Shinsuke Nakamura in an exclusive dark match.
Post-match, addressing the Atlanta crowd in his hometown, Cody acknowledged the circulating speculations, carefully avoiding direct mentions of Roman Reigns or The Rock, yet clearly hinting at the much-discussed potential matchup. He expressed his ambition to bring a championship title back to Atlanta. In a gesture of goodwill, Cody then tried to present a microphone cover to a fortunate fan in attendance.
Watch below:
Cody Rhodes commented on the WrestleMania rumors after SmackDown pic.twitter.com/J2i4AbhrKO— Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) January 20, 2024
⚡ WWE Reportedly Finalizes WrestleMania 40 Plans for CM Punk
WWE is advancing with its plans for CM Punk's role at WrestleMania 40, where he is expected to face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 19, 2024 06:16PM
