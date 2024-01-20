WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Addresses WrestleMania Main Event Speculations Post-WWE SmackDown Broadcast

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2024

Following the conclusion of WWE SmackDown's broadcast, Cody Rhodes emerged victorious over Shinsuke Nakamura in an exclusive dark match.

Post-match, addressing the Atlanta crowd in his hometown, Cody acknowledged the circulating speculations, carefully avoiding direct mentions of Roman Reigns or The Rock, yet clearly hinting at the much-discussed potential matchup. He expressed his ambition to bring a championship title back to Atlanta. In a gesture of goodwill, Cody then tried to present a microphone cover to a fortunate fan in attendance. 

