WWE Reportedly Finalizes WrestleMania 40 Plans for CM Punk

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2024

WWE is advancing with its plans for CM Punk's role at WrestleMania 40, where he is expected to face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Since his WWE comeback in November 2023, Punk's rising merchandise sales and his ongoing rivalry with Seth Rollins have hinted at this development. Their mutual references on WWE programming have amplified the rumors. Additionally, Punk's entry into this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match positions him for a potential championship bout at WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that WrestleMania 40 is likely to feature a showdown between CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Currently, Rollins does not have a scheduled match for the forthcoming Royal Rumble PLE. His participation is uncertain following an injury sustained during a Raw match against Jinder Mahal. Rollins has been withdrawn from this weekend's live events, and there has been no further information regarding his injury status.

Seth Rollins to Address Injury on Raw; Suspected Torn MCL and Meniscus

Seth Rollins is slated to discuss his injury on the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw, with recent updates emerging from Fightful Select [...]

