WWE Hints at Butch's Comeback as Pete Dunne

Recent developments suggest a potential name reversal for WWE's Butch, as hinted in a recent Smackdown vignette featuring Butch and Bate. In the segment, Bate encouraged Butch to rediscover his roots, leading many to speculate a return to his original ring name, Pete Dunne. Fightful Select corroborates this theory, with a WWE source confirming to Corey Brennan that the name change back to Pete Dunne is indeed what it seems.
Butch adopted his current moniker upon his main roster debut in 2022, a decision that faced considerable backlash from fans. The timeline for this anticipated name change back to Pete Dunne remains unconfirmed.
