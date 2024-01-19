Cody Rhodes Looks Back on the 2-Year Mark Since His Last AEW Promo

Two years have elapsed since Cody Rhodes delivered his last promo on All Elite Wrestling TV.
This Friday, Cody Rhodes, known as "The American Nightmare," replied to a fan's post on X, which featured the video of his promo from exactly two years prior.
I’ll always feel privileged that I got to say goodbye with these words and the match that followed. Very fun/wild crowd and a fond memory. https://t.co/LtzIUIktdq— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 19, 2024
