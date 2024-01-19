WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Looks Back on the 2-Year Mark Since His Last AEW Promo

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2024

Two years have elapsed since Cody Rhodes delivered his last promo on All Elite Wrestling TV.

This Friday, Cody Rhodes, known as "The American Nightmare," replied to a fan's post on X, which featured the video of his promo from exactly two years prior.

“I’ll always feel privileged that I got to say goodbye with these words and the match that followed,” Rhodes wrote. “Very fun/wild crowd and a fond memory.”
Tags: #aew #wwe #cody rhodes

