WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Latest on Austin Theory's Injury Recovery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2024

Latest on Austin Theory's Injury Recovery

Austin Theory remains sidelined following an in-ring injury.

The ex-WWE U.S. Champion sustained an injury during a recent WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode, where he and Carmelo Hayes were both hurt in a match.

The incident occurred when Theory and Hayes, executing a move from the top rope, accidentally collided heads and then harshly hit the mat.

While Hayes has made a comeback, wrestling in this week’s WWE NXT and securing a victory alongside Trick Williams against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament match, Theory's situation is different.

Dave Meltzer, in his latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, has reported that Theory is currently out of action due to a concussion incurred during that match.

It's not anticipated that Theory will participate in tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode.

Updates on Austin Theory’s health and potential return to the ring will be provided as more information becomes available.

Seth Rollins to Address Injury on Raw; Suspected Torn MCL and Meniscus

Seth Rollins is slated to discuss his injury on the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw, with recent updates emerging from Fightful Select [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 19, 2024 05:54PM

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags: #wwe #austin theory

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85763/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π