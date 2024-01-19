Latest on Austin Theory's Injury Recovery

Austin Theory remains sidelined following an in-ring injury.

The ex-WWE U.S. Champion sustained an injury during a recent WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode, where he and Carmelo Hayes were both hurt in a match.

The incident occurred when Theory and Hayes, executing a move from the top rope, accidentally collided heads and then harshly hit the mat.

While Hayes has made a comeback, wrestling in this week’s WWE NXT and securing a victory alongside Trick Williams against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament match, Theory's situation is different.

Dave Meltzer, in his latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, has reported that Theory is currently out of action due to a concussion incurred during that match.

It's not anticipated that Theory will participate in tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode.

Updates on Austin Theory’s health and potential return to the ring will be provided as more information becomes available.