Is Nic Nemeth Eyeing a Future with AEW?

In a recent interview on SportsKeeda’s Wrestle Binge podcast, the wrestler formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, Nic Nemeth, was questioned about the possibility of joining All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Nemeth's response highlighted his current focus on other wrestling promotions. "I am very focused on New Japan and TNA right now," he stated.

Nemeth expressed his admiration for the talent in both New Japan and TNA. "I have seen a few different people on both of those rosters that I am blown away with. Not doing moves, being awesome at wrestling. Some of them have bigger names, and some of them don’t have a name that’s really well-known all over the world yet. There’s a handful, there’s one or two in New Japan, and there’s five or six at TNA, that I have been watching very closely."

Despite his reputation for not watching wrestling, Nemeth acknowledged his keen interest in the current scene. "I famously don’t watch wrestling, but I have been following and going, ‘This person is one big break away from being the next up-and-coming thing. How can I help them, but also make the show awesome?’" he explained. Nemeth also shared his enthusiasm for his own future in wrestling, emphasizing his readiness to return to the ring. "I’m excited because I’ve been sitting around for six months, going, ‘When the hell do I get to start wrestling again?’ I feel fantastic. I’m in the best shape of my life. I’ve done 20 straight years with three TVs that I’ve missed. That is unparalleled. I’m gonna continue this. I might wrestle for 20 more."