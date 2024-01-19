Frankie Kazarian's Shocking Heel Turn on TNA Impact: Betrays Eric Young in Post-Match Fury

In the latest episode of TNA Impact on Thursday, Frankie Kazarian and Eric Young faced a disappointing defeat against the Grizzled Young Veterans. Post-match, a visibly agitated Kazarian unleashed his fury on Young, proclaiming that this year was meant to be his. The climax of his outburst saw him delivering a Fade To Black to Young right on the TNA logo.

A clip capturing this intense moment is available below: