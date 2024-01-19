WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Frankie Kazarian's Shocking Heel Turn on TNA Impact: Betrays Eric Young in Post-Match Fury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2024

In the latest episode of TNA Impact on Thursday, Frankie Kazarian and Eric Young faced a disappointing defeat against the Grizzled Young Veterans. Post-match, a visibly agitated Kazarian unleashed his fury on Young, proclaiming that this year was meant to be his. The climax of his outburst saw him delivering a Fade To Black to Young right on the TNA logo.

A clip capturing this intense moment is available below:

Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact #frankie kazarian #eric young

