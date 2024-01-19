Frankie Kazarian's Shocking Heel Turn on TNA Impact: Betrays Eric Young in Post-Match Fury

In the latest episode of TNA Impact on Thursday, Frankie Kazarian and Eric Young faced a disappointing defeat against the Grizzled Young Veterans. Post-match, a visibly agitated Kazarian unleashed his fury on Young, proclaiming that this year was meant to be his. The climax of his outburst saw him delivering a Fade To Black to Young right on the TNA logo.
A clip capturing this intense moment is available below:
WHY @FrankieKazarian!? @TheEricYoung #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/IEPfNQo9eL— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 19, 2024
⚡ TNA iMPACT! Results For January 18, 2024
The following is a recap of Thursday's TNA Wrestling IMPACT: We are at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas – the first official iMPA [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 19, 2024 09:00AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com