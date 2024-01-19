TNA iMPACT! Results For January 18, 2024

The following is a recap of Thursday's TNA Wrestling IMPACT:

We are at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas – the first official iMPACT! of the new TNA era begins now.

KUSHIDA vs Trey Miguel vs Laredo Kid vs Mike Bailey vs El Hijo del Vikingo vs Jake Something – X-Division Scramble

Don’t blink as six of the X-Division’s best clash in a Scramble match where it’s every man for himself! Miguel hits KUSHIDA with the Lightning Spiral, doing damage to Kid in the process. Something clears the ring but gets down with a head scissors from Vikingo. Something bounces back with a powerbomb to Vikingo, sending him over the top rope into a pile of bodies on the outside. Bailey soars with a step-up Moonsault to the floor before Kid picks him off the top rope with a Spanish Fly. Something puts Kid away with Into the Void to win.

Gia Miller interviews Will Ospreay, who vows to defeat Josh Alexander once again in their highly-anticipated rematch tonight.

Undeniable. Irresistible. Unforgettable. Ash By Elegance has arrived in TNA Wrestling.

Gail Kim congratulates Gisele Shaw on winning Knockouts Ultimate X at Hard To Kill and tells her that she doesn’t need Savannah Evans and Jai Vidal to find success.

Tasha Steelz vs Xia Brookside

After competing in Knockouts Ultimate X at Hard To Kill, Xia Brookside makes her iMPACT! television debut against a former Knockouts World Champion, Tasha Steelz! The early advantage goes to Steelz as she hits the Three Amigos. Steelz gets a bit too confident as Brookside capitalizes and begins to build momentum. Brookside hits the Broken Wings double knees, followed by a neckbreaker for two. Brookside counters a cutter into the Brooksie Bomb to score the huge victory.

We head back to Countdown to Hard To Kill where AJ Francis and DJ Whoo Kid laid out Joe Hendry after the reveal of his new music video that called Francis the “Cheez-It Champion”.

Grizzled Young Vets (James Drake & Zack Gibson) vs Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian

A veteran tag team in the Grizzled Young Vets lock up with TNA Wrestling veterans, Eric Young and Frankie Kazarian!Young bites the hand of Drake, allowing Kazarian to capitalize with a spinning neckbreaker. Gibson makes the blind tag as Drake dives through the ropes, taking out Kazarian on the outside. The Grizzled Young vets cut off the ring and employ quick tags to wear Kazarian down. Kazarian creates separation with a suplex to Gibson but when he tries to make the tag, Drake pulls Young off the apron. Minutes later, Kazarian is able to fight free and make the much-needed tag to Young. The pace quickens as Young goes on the attack. Kazarian inadvertently strikes his own partner, leading to Grit Your Teeth and the win for the Grizzled Young Vets.

After the match, Kazarian attacks Young out of nowhere and lays him out with the Fade to Black. Kazarian can be heard yelling “This was supposed to be my year”.

Moose, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards, now known as The System, are out celebrating after Moose dethroned Alex Shelley to become TNA World Champion at Hard To Kill. Edwards says that no one can beat The System, not even Nic Nemeth.

We Hear From “Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth

Nic Nemeth is in the ring to address his earth-shattering TNA debut this past Saturday at Hard To Kill. Nemeth recalls his exchange with the new TNA World Champion Moose – and declares that he will become TNA World Champion. But Nemeth says that he respects the locker room and that is why he will not demand a TNA World Championship match without earning it. Steve Maclin interrupts and calls Nemeth a phony. Maclin claims that Nemeth will suck the blood out of TNA, then leave for somewhere else. Maclin says that nobody is going to remember the name Nic Nemeth – all they’re going to ask is “whatever happened to Dolph Ziggler?” Maclin knocks the microphone out of Nemeth’s hand but Nemeth takes him out with the Danger Zone!

Gia Miller interviews Jordynne Grace after defeating Trinity to become the new Knockouts World Champion at Hard To Kill. Grace says that she was honored to be apart of such a historic event when Trinity interrupts and challenges her to a rematch for next week. Grace accepts and it’s on!

Jai Vidal is in the ring and talks about breaking out in professional wrestling right here in Las Vegas – and being back reminds him why he left in the first place. The lights go out and the monstrous PCO is brought back to life. We’ve got an impromptu match next!

Jai Vidal vs PCO

PCO hits Vidal with a thudding Chokeslam, followed by the PCOSault to score the dominant victory.

Next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders, the legendary Kazuchika Okada returns to TNA as he joins forces with the Motor City Machine Guns to battle The System in six-man tag team action! Plus, Trinity gets her rematch against Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Championship. Also, Nic Nemeth makes his TNA in-ring debut as he goes one-on-one with Zachary Wentz. Don’t miss an all-new TNA iMPACT!

Josh Alexander vs Will Ospreay 2

Josh Alexander and Will Ospreay meet in one of the most highly-anticipated rematches of all time! Alexander hits a running crossbody, sending both Ospreay and himself spilling to the outside. Alexander locks in an Ankle Lock on the floor but Ospreay breaks free and hits a tornado DDT. Back in the ring, Ospreay soars with a phenomenal springboard forearm. Alexander bounces back with a powerbomb backbreaker combo. Ospreay sends Alexander crashing through a table with a Tiger Driver off the apron. Alexander makes it back into the ring before the referee’s 10 count but Ospreay immediately catches him with a springboard dropkick. Ospreay goes for the Hidden Blade but Alexander collapses before he can connect. Alexander is fired up but Ospreay shuts him down with a Spanish Fly for two. Alexander counters the Oscutter with a mid-air forearm shot. The fight spills to the ramp where Alexander spikes him with Piledriver. Alexander tosses Ospreay back in the ring, then locks in another Ankle Lock. Ospreay sends him face-first into the turnbuckle to break the hold. Ospreay hits a Posion Rana off the top, followed by the Hidden Blade but it’s not enough to keep Alexander down. Alexander turns him inside out with a running clothesline, then hits the Styles Clash for a near fall of his own. Alexander hits a thunderous C4 Spike to put Ospreay away and score the victory.

After the match, TNA President Scott D’Amore delivers a heartfelt message about the rebirth of TNA Wrestling. D’Amore says that TNA Wrestling is back – and it’s never going away.

TNA iMPACT! goes off the air.