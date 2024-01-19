R-Truth Contemplated Ending Career Following Multiple Health Setbacks

R-Truth's recent resurgence in popularity following his WWE return at Survivor Series and his alliance with Judgment Day has been remarkable. However, a recent revelation has come to light about the former WWE 24/7 Champion's near brush with retirement due to serious health complications.

In an exclusive interview with Fightful, R-Truth opened up about his challenging journey. As reported by Fightful Select, Truth shared that his ordeal began with a torn quad in 2022. The situation escalated when he developed a knee infection, which further complicated into a severe combination of “MRSA, staph.” This series of health issues led him to contemplate retirement, especially when he faced a debilitating knee condition that restricted any bending for three months, until he finally managed to get it under control.

Despite these hurdles, R-Truth showed remarkable determination in his recovery process. He underwent rehabilitation, which he surprisingly found to be less challenging than anticipated. Facing the fear of potentially never wrestling again, he became his most significant motivator, pushing himself with discipline and resilience to stage an impressive comeback.