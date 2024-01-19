Triple H and Shawn Michaels Reportedly Show 'Significant Interest' in Acquiring Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada is reportedly on the verge of departing from NJPW at the end of January 2024. AEW is currently seen as the leading contender to acquire Okada's talents. However, Justin Barrasso of SI.com has reported significant interest from WWE, with Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels being actively involved.

Barrasso's report includes the following statement: “While it is difficult to procure information from Okada’s camp, multiple sources close to NJPW revealed that he has always wanted to perform at a WrestleMania. Levesque is aware of this and has the right opponents–specifically AJ Styles and Finn Balor–who have pre-existing relationships with Okada, and would both be perfect for Okada’s debut if he were to wrestle at WrestleMania 40.”

Furthermore, Barrasso mentioned that a decision from Okada is anticipated to come quite soon. TNA Wrestling is also in the mix but is currently viewed as a less likely option, being a “distant” third in the competition for his signature.