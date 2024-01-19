WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Adam Copeland Issues Open Challenge at AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2024

Adam Copeland Throws Down an Open Challenge for AEW Collision This Week. Tony Khan revealed on Thursday that Copeland is set to further his pursuit of a TNT Championship rematch through an open challenge on this Saturday's episode, as detailed below.

The latest lineup for the live broadcast on TNT includes:

- Eddie Kingston & Ortiz versus Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson

- Buddy Matthews against Daniel Garcia

- Adam Copeland versus an opponent yet to be announced

- The return of Jon Moxley

Frankie Kazarian's Shocking Heel Turn on TNA Impact: Betrays Eric Young in Post-Match Fury

In the latest episode of TNA Impact on Thursday, Frankie Kazarian and Eric Young faced a disappointing defeat against the Grizzled Young Vet [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 19, 2024 09:18AM


