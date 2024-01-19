Adam Copeland Issues Open Challenge at AEW Collision

Adam Copeland Throws Down an Open Challenge for AEW Collision This Week. Tony Khan revealed on Thursday that Copeland is set to further his pursuit of a TNT Championship rematch through an open challenge on this Saturday's episode, as detailed below.

The latest lineup for the live broadcast on TNT includes:

- Eddie Kingston & Ortiz versus Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson

- Buddy Matthews against Daniel Garcia

- Adam Copeland versus an opponent yet to be announced

- The return of Jon Moxley