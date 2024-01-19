Next Week's TNA Impact Features Knockouts Title Match and More

TNA has revealed the lineup for next week's Impact episode, featuring a Knockouts Championship bout and other exciting matches. The show is set to air on Thursday night on AXS TV and for Impact! Insiders on YouTube. Here's the updated card:
- TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace to battle Trinity
- A high-stakes six-man tag team match: Kazuchika Okada & Motor City Machine Guns vs. Moose, Brian Myers & Edward Edwards
- Singles competition: Nic Nemeth takes on Zachary Wentz
NEXT THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV, it's an ALL NEW #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/Lg1w6kjw76— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 19, 2024
