Next Week's TNA Impact Features Knockouts Title Match and More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2024

TNA has revealed the lineup for next week's Impact episode, featuring a Knockouts Championship bout and other exciting matches. The show is set to air on Thursday night on AXS TV and for Impact! Insiders on YouTube. Here's the updated card:

- TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace to battle Trinity

- A high-stakes six-man tag team match: Kazuchika Okada & Motor City Machine Guns vs. Moose, Brian Myers & Edward Edwards

- Singles competition: Nic Nemeth takes on Zachary Wentz

TNA iMPACT! Results For January 18, 2024

The following is a recap of Thursday's TNA Wrestling IMPACT: We are at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas – the first official iMPA [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 19, 2024 09:00AM

 


