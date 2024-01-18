Bayley Believes She and Mercedes Mone Are Fated to Compete Again

During a recent interview with SI.com, Bayley shared her thoughts on her iconic match with former WWE star Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015. She expressed a deep connection with Mone, emphasizing the lasting impact of their match and their unique in-ring chemistry.

Bayley stated, “We’ll always be destined for one more match. Our next match will never be our last. We’re ‘The Brooklyn Girls’. We’re going to live on forever because of that match, and it’s something we can carry on forever.”

She further highlighted the special bond she shares with Mone in the ring, saying, “I don’t have chemistry in the ring with anyone else like I do with her. No one teaches me like her. She’s my [Michael] Jordan.”

In addition to reflecting on her past achievements, Bayley also discussed her aspirations for 2024. She acknowledged the challenges and pressures she has faced, particularly following her ACL injury and the responsibility of guiding new talent. Bayley expressed confidence and determination for the year ahead, stating, “All my experience, especially after going through the [ACL] injury, the pressure of having new girls rely on you, that’s a lot of pressure, but it made me feel ready for everything. This year is going to be the one that defines my career. It will define who I am and what I’ve brought to the wrestling industry.”