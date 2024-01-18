WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena's WWE Career Nearing Its Final Chapter

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2024

In a heartfelt conversation with People.com, John Cena opened up about recognizing the twilight of his wrestling career, acknowledging the inevitable shift that time brings. "I turned 47 this past year, and I don't have much time left in the WWE," Cena confessed, contemplating the impact of age on his career and the looming decision to eventually step away from the ring.

As Cena looks back on his illustrious career, he expressed a deep sense of gratitude towards WWE, the platform that catapulted him to fame. He emphasized his commitment to leaving a positive legacy, not just for himself, but for the fans and the organization that has been his home. "I wouldn’t be who I am without WWE," Cena remarked, revealing his thoughtful approach towards his departure. At 45, he began crafting an exit strategy, ensuring that his final acts in WWE are as impactful as his entire career has been.

Cena's focus remains on what's best for WWE, whether it involves a grand farewell match or a different role. "I just want to do what’s best for the company," he stated, open to various possibilities for his final chapter with WWE. His dedication to the WWE family is unwavering, as he believes any role he plays should add value to the organization and its fans.

Concluding his reflections, Cena shared his desire to exit with dignity and pride, hoping that the WWE universe appreciates the dedication he's poured into his career. "I basically just want to still leave WWE with my head up high and for the audience to be able to appreciate the effort that I've given,” he said, looking towards a future where his legacy in WWE remains a testament to his passion and commitment.

Source: people.com
Tags: #wwe #john cena

