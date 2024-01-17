Carlito Reveals He Doesn’t Have A Lot of Time Left As An Active Wrestler

In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Carlito discussed the unique aspects of his current WWE stint compared to his previous tenure. He emphasized his awareness of the limited time remaining in his active wrestling career and his desire to uplift emerging talent. Here are some key points from the interview:

Discussing his WWE comeback and joining the LWO, Carlito said, “One thing led to another, you know? I mean, was it 13 years to get back? It was a long, it was a long process. But I think everything happened at the right time. Everything was in different parts. First Bad Bunny, then Puerto Rico, the Rumble before that, and then LWO. Everything kind of just meshed together and just worked out perfectly. It [2021 Royal Rumble appearance] was during COVID, so there was no audience there. That was that was a little different, it was weird coming out to just a bunch of screens in the background. But just having seen the reaction after all that, online generally positive comments, that when that’s when I kind of started thinking, ‘Okay, maybe’. The LWO thing was just the opening at the time. The beginning was just the overall feeling of wanting to come back to and having the desire to come back, stuff I could still do, and knowing exactly I want to do.”

Regarding his objectives for this period in WWE, Carlito stated, “I just told them I was ready to come back full time, do as much as I can. I’ve got, very few years left, so I want to take advantage of the years that I have left in this business. I think I’m in a completely different space now. I know that I’m older, I know, I’m not what it used to be. But I know I still have a lot to give, there’s a lot in the tank. And I guess my goals now is to mix it up with the young guys and just help the next generation of wrestlers and the business as best as I can putting in my little input on it. That’s that’s kind of my goal, too, to elevate the other guys. We all know who Rey Mysterio is, and Escobar seems to be on a path going up. So, any other members that come in, the new guys, that’s what I want to do, to elevate them and make them just as big as any other part of the LWO.”