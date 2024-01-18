WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

MLW to Amplify 2024 Calendar, Hosting Two Major Monthly Events

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2024

MLW to Amplify 2024 Calendar, Hosting Two Major Monthly Events

Major League Wrestling revealed plans for an expanded 2024 schedule, featuring two major events monthly. These events will be broadcast on TrillerTV and BeIN Sport, respectively. This announcement comes in the wake of the promotion concluding its Philadelphia residency.

MLW expands 2024 schedule

MLW is kicking off 2024 with a change.

In addition to airing premium live events monthly on Triller TV+, MLW has a treat for its fans.

As a thank you MLW is giving fans one free signature event every month. That means you get a signature event and premium live event each month: one for free and one on Triller TV+!

Each event will feature a who’s who from the ever-expanding MLW roster of fighters.

The first free signature event will take place this Saturday night, January 20, entitled MLW RELOAD. Fans can watch nationwide on cable on beIN SPORTS at 10pm, as well as stream worldwide on MLW’s YouTube channel.

Additionally, MLW is expanding its touring schedule, including upcoming events in Chicago, Tampa-St. Petersburg, and more cities to be announced soon.

2K Games Unveils WWE 2K24 Graphic Image on Social Media, Teases More News Soon

2K Games has recently tweeted a reveal of a WWE 2K24 graphic image on their social media channel, and updated their account bio to hint at m [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 17, 2024 02:04PM


Tags: #mlw #major league wrestling

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85746/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π