2K Games Unveils WWE 2K24 Graphic Image on Social Media, Teases More News Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2024

2K Games has recently tweeted a reveal of a WWE 2K24 graphic image on their social media channel, and updated their account bio to hint at more information coming on 1.22.24.
 

WWE 2K23, the latest installment in the professional wrestling video game series, was developed by Visual Concepts and released by 2K in 2023. This game marks the twenty-third entry in the WWE video game series and the tenth under the WWE 2K title. Following WWE 2K22, WWE 2K23 launched on March 14, 2023, and is available on multiple platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

The game's cover art notably features wrestling superstar John Cena.

