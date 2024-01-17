Dustin Rhodes: "It's Cody's Time" at WrestleMania 40, Despite The Rock's Potential Involvement

Dustin Rhodes recently expressed his views on WWE's potential plans for WrestleMania 40, especially if The Rock is booked for the event.

Speculation has been rife that WrestleMania 40's headline event would feature Cody Rhodes battling Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. However, the dynamics could shift dramatically if The Rock decides to step into the ring against Reigns. In such a scenario, Cody Rhodes might miss out on what many see as a pivotal moment in his career, particularly with the buzz around another major match, CM Punk vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

In a conversation with Sports Illustrated, Dustin Rhodes opened up about his perspective on the situation and his brother's potential role.

“I hope Cody’s in the main event spot against Roman,” Rhodes stated. “Or it’s going to be The Rock. If it is The Rock, I’m pissed–this is Cody’s time. He is becoming the face of the company, and it’s paying off. But I get it. If it is The Rock, it’s still good business. I understand that there are a lot of people who love seeing The Rock. But I still think it’s Cody’s moment.”