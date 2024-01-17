Grayson Waller Claps Back at Disrespectful Television Host

Grayson Waller and LA Knight's appearance on an Australian talk show, Sunrise, created a buzz today. The interview took an unexpected twist when a host suggested Knight demonstrate his signature move on a departing staff member. Knight passed the chance to Waller, who initially reacted playfully. The atmosphere shifted dramatically when John Cena's theme music unexpectedly played in the studio.
Waller, refusing to stage a punch, starkly warned that his actions might necessitate police intervention, as he was prepared to throw a genuine punch.
Love how LA Knight remained calm, cool, & collected as Grayson Waller threatened to end that dude. They made a good team here.— The YEAH! Revolution (@YEAHRevolution_) January 17, 2024
pic.twitter.com/kOHo97V5Iy
⚡ Charlotte Flair Posts Remarkable Rehab Video Just Days Following Knee Surgery
Charlotte Flair is resolutely focused on making a swift comeback to wrestling following a significant injury that necessitates a recovery pe [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 17, 2024 01:27PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com