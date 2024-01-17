Grayson Waller Claps Back at Disrespectful Television Host

Grayson Waller and LA Knight's appearance on an Australian talk show, Sunrise, created a buzz today. The interview took an unexpected twist when a host suggested Knight demonstrate his signature move on a departing staff member. Knight passed the chance to Waller, who initially reacted playfully. The atmosphere shifted dramatically when John Cena's theme music unexpectedly played in the studio.

Waller, refusing to stage a punch, starkly warned that his actions might necessitate police intervention, as he was prepared to throw a genuine punch.