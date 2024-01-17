Charlotte Flair Posts Remarkable Rehab Video Just Days Following Knee Surgery

Charlotte Flair is resolutely focused on making a swift comeback to wrestling following a significant injury that necessitates a recovery period of 9 to 12 months.

In December, during a WWE SmackDown event, the future WWE Hall of Famer suffered a triple injury - tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus - in a match against Asuka. The injury occurred during a corner spot where Flair appeared to twist awkwardly upon landing, immediately clutching her knee in response. Prior to this setback, Flair had been enjoying a successful babyface streak, highlighted by her victory over Damage CTRL in the Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series in November.

Flair underwent surgery earlier this month in Birmingham, Alabama, and has been diligently working on her rehabilitation since then.

Recently, the ex-WWE Women’s Champion shared an update on her progress, revealing the removal of her stitches and posting rehabilitation videos on her Instagram Story.