Triple H Releases Statement on WWE Challenges Amid Winter Weather Conditions

WE talent and crew recently faced significant travel challenges for the January 15th, 2024 edition of RAW, leading to a unique stage and setup for the event due to severe weather conditions.

Triple H (Paul Levesque) released a statement addressing these difficulties:

“I can’t say enough about the amazing job our talent, crew and staff did these last few days. Through winter storms, blizzards and incredibly tough travel, they did what needed to be done to put on a show for the @WWEUniverse… which included completely redesigning #WWERaw on less than 24 hours’ notice. They really are the best in the business. To put it simply, I couldn’t be more proud or grateful.”