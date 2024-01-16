WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Releases Statement on WWE Challenges Amid Winter Weather Conditions

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2024

WE talent and crew recently faced significant travel challenges for the January 15th, 2024 edition of RAW, leading to a unique stage and setup for the event due to severe weather conditions.

Triple H (Paul Levesque) released a statement addressing these difficulties:

“I can’t say enough about the amazing job our talent, crew and staff did these last few days. Through winter storms, blizzards and incredibly tough travel, they did what needed to be done to put on a show for the @WWEUniverse… which included completely redesigning #WWERaw on less than 24 hours’ notice. They really are the best in the business. To put it simply, I couldn’t be more proud or grateful.”

The Reason WWE Adopted Alternative Stage Design for Monday's RAW

Last night's WWE Monday Night Raw featured a unique visual setup, necessitated by the limitations encountered at The Simmons Bank Arena in N [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 16, 2024 01:43PM


