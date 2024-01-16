WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Reason WWE Adopted Alternative Stage Design for Monday's RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2024

Last night's WWE Monday Night Raw featured a unique visual setup, necessitated by the limitations encountered at The Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

PWInsider reports that the arena, which opened its doors in 1999, isn't equipped to support WWE's modern overhead lighting rigs. This limitation stems from concerns regarding the arena's roof capacity, especially under the weight of accumulated snow.

To adapt, WWE implemented a ground-supported lighting truss system. They also opted for a more compact stage design and modified their pyrotechnics display to suit the venue's constraints.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #raw

