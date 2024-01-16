The Reason WWE Adopted Alternative Stage Design for Monday's RAW

Last night's WWE Monday Night Raw featured a unique visual setup, necessitated by the limitations encountered at The Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

PWInsider reports that the arena, which opened its doors in 1999, isn't equipped to support WWE's modern overhead lighting rigs. This limitation stems from concerns regarding the arena's roof capacity, especially under the weight of accumulated snow.

To adapt, WWE implemented a ground-supported lighting truss system. They also opted for a more compact stage design and modified their pyrotechnics display to suit the venue's constraints.