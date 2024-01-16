WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Secures Trademarks for Multiple New Ring Names

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2024

WWE has recently submitted trademark applications for several NXT-related names. These applications, filed on January 15, include Jazmyn Nyx, Lainey Reid, and Carlee Bright. The filings were made under the entertainment services classification with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The description provided for each of these trademarks is consistent across all three.

“Mark For: [name] trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

