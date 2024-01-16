WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Brock Lesnar Returning To WWE Television Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2024

Brock Lesnar Returning To WWE Television Soon

Brock Lesnar is poised for a return to WWE TV soon, having been off-air since his defeat by Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam. Speculation has been rife for several months about his comeback, with expectations pointing to this month, aligning with the buildup to the Royal Rumble event.

Lesnar's entry into the Men’s Royal Rumble match seems almost certain. The match already boasts a star-studded lineup, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, all confirmed participants.

Dave Meltzer, in a recent Wrestling Observer Radio interview, underscored the imminence of Lesnar's return, strongly suggesting his involvement in the Royal Rumble.

Next Week's WWE RAW in New Orleans, LA, Packed with Exciting Matches and Major Segment

The journey to WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is nearing its climax, with the final episode set for next week. During the latest WWE Monday Night Ra [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 16, 2024 09:23AM

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio
Tags: #wwe #raw #brock lesnar

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85700/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π