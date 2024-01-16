Brock Lesnar Returning To WWE Television Soon

Brock Lesnar is poised for a return to WWE TV soon, having been off-air since his defeat by Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam. Speculation has been rife for several months about his comeback, with expectations pointing to this month, aligning with the buildup to the Royal Rumble event.
Lesnar's entry into the Men’s Royal Rumble match seems almost certain. The match already boasts a star-studded lineup, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, all confirmed participants.
Dave Meltzer, in a recent Wrestling Observer Radio interview, underscored the imminence of Lesnar's return, strongly suggesting his involvement in the Royal Rumble.
⚡ Next Week's WWE RAW in New Orleans, LA, Packed with Exciting Matches and Major Segment
The journey to WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is nearing its climax, with the final episode set for next week. During the latest WWE Monday Night Ra [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 16, 2024 09:23AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com