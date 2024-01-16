Brock Lesnar Returning To WWE Television Soon

Brock Lesnar is poised for a return to WWE TV soon, having been off-air since his defeat by Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam. Speculation has been rife for several months about his comeback, with expectations pointing to this month, aligning with the buildup to the Royal Rumble event.

Lesnar's entry into the Men’s Royal Rumble match seems almost certain. The match already boasts a star-studded lineup, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, all confirmed participants.

Dave Meltzer, in a recent Wrestling Observer Radio interview, underscored the imminence of Lesnar's return, strongly suggesting his involvement in the Royal Rumble.