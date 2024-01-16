WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Next Week's WWE RAW in New Orleans, LA, Packed with Exciting Matches and Major Segment

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2024

The journey to WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is nearing its climax, with the final episode set for next week.

During the latest WWE Monday Night Raw broadcast from North Little Rock, Arkansas, commentators Michael Cole and Wade Barrett revealed several exciting matchups and a major segment scheduled for the upcoming show.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 "go-home" episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in New Orleans, Louisiana will feature a highly anticipated face-off between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. Additionally, fans can look forward to matches including Ivy Nile versus Valhalla, Chad Gable taking on Ivar, and a showdown between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins Sustains Leg Injury

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins experienced a left leg injury during his title match against Jinder Mahal, as reported by PWTorc [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 16, 2024 09:22AM


Tags: #wwe #raw

