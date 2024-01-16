WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins Sustains Leg Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2024

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins Sustains Leg Injury

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins experienced a left leg injury during his title match against Jinder Mahal, as reported by PWTorch.com's Wade Keller and confirmed by backstage sources.

Despite the injury, Rollins managed to finish the match and successfully retain his title against Mahal. Observers noted Rollins' difficulty during the match, particularly after executing a dive at ringside onto Mahal, which seemed to aggravate his condition.

Fortunately, Rollins was able to walk with some weight on his leg backstage, albeit with a limp, indicating the injury might not be severe enough to sideline him for an extended period. Further medical evaluation will provide more clarity on his condition.

