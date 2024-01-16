WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins Sustains Leg Injury

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins experienced a left leg injury during his title match against Jinder Mahal, as reported by PWTorch.com's Wade Keller and confirmed by backstage sources.
Despite the injury, Rollins managed to finish the match and successfully retain his title against Mahal. Observers noted Rollins' difficulty during the match, particularly after executing a dive at ringside onto Mahal, which seemed to aggravate his condition.
Fortunately, Rollins was able to walk with some weight on his leg backstage, albeit with a limp, indicating the injury might not be severe enough to sideline him for an extended period. Further medical evaluation will provide more clarity on his condition.
We'll keep you posted.
⚡ WWE Raw Results (1/15/2024)
Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, January 15, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com report [...]— Patrick A Ganczewski Jan 15, 2024 11:05PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com