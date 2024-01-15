WWE Raw Results (1/15/2024)

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, January 15, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (1/15/2024)

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature hits and then we shoot into an elaborate video package to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.

Cody Rhodes & Drew McIntyre Kick Off This Week's Show

After the package wraps up, we shoot outside the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas where we see a bunch of snow as Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show.

We see footage of Seth "Freakin'" Rollins arriving to the building, as well as Jinder Mahal, as the two promote their showdown for the title in tonight's main event. Inside the arena, the theme for Cody Rhodes hits and out he comes to kick off this week's show.

He asks what we want to hear him talk about. He brings up a song with the city's name in it and says we can talk about that, or we can talk about him beating Shinsuke Nakamura. Or we can talk about his story and his plans to finish it.

Drew McIntyre's theme hits and out comes "The Scottish Warrior." He talks about how Cody and he have a lot in common. He says he's been back a while now and they haven't had a chance to talk much.

McIntyre says he's proud of Cody. He talks about how they both had to leave WWE to get bigger before they came back. He mentions them being in a tag-team in the past and asks Cody if he remembers the name. Cody does. The Dashing Ones.

Cody then talks about how they aren't exactly the same, because he takes issue with Drew being critical of him smiling and pretending to be happy all the time. Cody says he is happy and that's why he smiles.

Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa

We head backstage and see Damian Priest approaching R-Truth about selling bootleg Judgment Day merchandise in the parking lot. Truth gives him a wad of cash as his cut and Priest says he can keep selling it. He tells him not to tag in during the tag-team match later tonight.

Back inside the arena, The Judgment Day theme hits and out comes Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh for our first match of the evening. As they settle inside the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, the DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa settle in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one started. Gargano and McDonagh kick things off for their respective teams. Fans chant "Johnny Wrestling!" at the start, as Cole talks on commentary about it being a light arena due to the blizzard but a loud crowd.

Gargano starts off strong, but falls to the floor when Dom pulls the ropes apart as he was running into them. He taunts the crowd but gets blasted by Ciampa, who is joined by Gargano for a big double-team spot on the floor that pops the crowd. We head to a mid-match break on that note.

As we settle back in from the break, we see JD and Dom pull ahead into a comfortable, prolonged offensive lead. Gargano is isolated in the Judgment Day side of the ring as they use frequent tags. As Ciampa is inches away from finally making the tag, he is yanked off the apron.

On that note, we head into another mid-match commercial break. This time when we return, we see Ciampa has tagged in and has taken over. He is blasting McDonagh with everything but the kitchen sink. All four guys end up in the ring and they all end up knocking each other down. Fans chant "This is Awesome!" Ciampa and Gargano meet in the middle with knees for the win.

Winners: Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae are backstage talking with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce when up comes former tag champs Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. Green complains and Pearce ends up making a match between the two teams.

Back inside the arena, the team of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven make their way out and head to the ring for our next match of the evening. As they settle inside the squared circle, we head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae make their way out and head to the ring. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Niven helps the former champs start off strong. We see the current tag champs Kayden Carter and Katana Chance watching on a monitor backstage.

Niven and LeRae win with an awkward double-team move. This was bad. We head to another commercial break as we see GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser walking backstage.

Winners: Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

Backstage With The Judgment Day

When we return, we see a Nia Jax video package and then we head to The Judgment Day clubhouse. Rhea Ripley walks off and says she's got to deal with that. Damian Priest talks about having an issue with Drew McIntyre running his mouth.

JD McDonagh asks why they aren't beating up R-Truth today. Priest yells at McDonagh. Finn Balor asks if Priest is defending Truth. McDonagh asks what Truth brings to the table. Priest shows a wad of money and says it's only his cut. He tells them to get theirs.

GUNTHER Makes His Return

Now we return inside the arena where the lights are down and a spotlight is on Ludwig Kaiser, who does his over-the-top, dramatic introduction of "The Ring General" and the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time, Imperium leader GUNTHER.

GUNTHER's theme hits and out he comes to make his television return. He and Kaiser head to the ring. He talks about his past performance in the Royal Rumble. He declares himself for this year's Rumble. He then brings up Kaiser's attack on Kofi Kingston last week. Footage of it is shown and then a beaming GUNTHER tells Kaiser how proud he is of him.

Xavier Woods vs. Ludwig Kaiser

After "The Ring General" gives Kaiser a hug, the theme for The New Day hits and out comes Xavier Woods. He says Ludwig and he have a problem because he took it ten steps too far last week with Kofi.

He keeps talking as he walks to the ring and ultimately challenges Kaiser to a match. He says he can accept or ask his daddy's permission first. The fans chant "Who's your daddy?!" GUNTHER hands Kaiser the mic and lets him answer for himself.

Woods and Kaiser start brawling and after The New Day member establishes the early lead, we head into a commercial break. When we return, we see the match is in progress now and Kaiser is taking it to Woods, taunting him in the process. He slams him into the ring post as we head into another mid-match break.

When we return, we see Woods' mouth is busted open and bleeding. He starts to fight back and take over. On the floor, he ends up using a steel chair and getting himself disqualified. The brawl between the two continue after the match.

Kaiser has Woods set up to do the same thing to him that he did to Kingston last week. Woods avoids it and takes him out instead. Woods grabs the steel steps and picks them up. He throws them at Kaiser, but Kaiser ducks. Kaiser leaves through the crowd.

Winner: No Contest

Akira Tozawa vs. Ivar

"Big" Bronson Reed is shown backstage in a suit. He mentions how there is a champion walking around who doesn't realize he's holding a belt that is about to be his. We head to another commercial break.

When we return, we see a video package for tonight's WWE World Heavyweight Championship main event between Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and former title-holder Jinder Mahal. After that, we return inside the arena for our next match of the evening.

The Alpha Academy theme hits and out comes Akira Tozawa for singles action. As he heads to the ring, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Xavier Woods backstage when he is attacked by Ludwig Kaiser. "Main Event" Jey Uso shows up to make the save and run Kaiser off. The theme for Ivar hits and out he comes accompanied by Valhalla. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Ivar dominates from the word "go," however when Maxxine distracts him on the top-rope, Tozawa takes advantage and pulls off the upset. After the match, Valhalla attacks Maxxine Dupri while Ivar beats down Tozawa.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

Becky Lynch Confronts Rhea Ripley

We see an Instagram Story from CM Punk challenging Cody Rhodes to meet him face-to-face in the ring on next week's RAW in New Orleans, LA. We then see Rhea Ripley walking backstage. Michael Cole says she sets things straight in the women's division when we return.

On that note, we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see The Creed Brothers and Alpha Academy when Ivy Nile says she'll talk to Adam Pearce about everything. Chad Gable talks to Tozawa about what Ivar did. He says next week he's gonna get taught a lesson by him.

Back in the arena, Rhea Ripley's "This is My Brutality" theme plays and out comes the WWE Women's World Champion. She settles in the ring to loud chants of "Mami! Mami!" She talks about how she's so sick and tired of people like Nia Jax running their mouth and claiming that this is their division. She says this is her division.

She tells whoever wins the Women's Royal Rumble not to waste their call-out at WrestleMania on her, because "Mami is always on top" and will end up that way on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" later this year, just like last year.

The theme for Becky Lynch hits on that note. Lynch talks about how she is going to win the Royal Rumble. She says at WrestleMania it needs to be "Mami" vs. "The Man." Ripley says the only person who wants Lynch to win the Rumble as much as herself, is her. "I'll see you at WrestleMania" she calmly says to end the segment.

Seth Rollins Ready To Defend His WWE Title Tonight

We shoot backstage where Jackie Redmond is standing by with Seth "Freakin'" Rollins. "The Visionary" and "The Revolutionary" welcomes us to "Monday Night Rollins," does his annoying laugh and talks about his WWE Championship match against Jinder Mahal tonight. We head to another commercial break after this.

Damian Priest & Finn Balor vs. The Miz & R-Truth

Back inside the arena, The Miz's theme hits and out comes one-half of the Awesome Truth duo for our next match of the evening. As "The A-Lister" settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, The Judgment Day's theme hits and out comes the group, along with R-Truth tagging a few steps behind them. He gets in the ring and drops a bunch of money, which he takes forever to pick up and give to Balor as his t-shirt sales cut. He gives Dom some, too.

JD McDonagh asks for his but Truth tells him he's not in the group. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Truth starts things off for his team, confusing the "wink" agreement he made with Priest earlier tonight. He does well early on at avoiding Balor, but eventually Balor gets him down. We head to a break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Balor still doing all the work, with Priest looking hesitant to do anything to Truth, as he's growing on him. In the end, Priest eventually hits his South of Heaven choke slam for the win. He looks upset he had to hit Truth.

Winners: Damian Priest & Finn Balor

Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya

Jinder Mahal is interviewed backstage briefly about his title match tonight. He talks about his big title opportunity briefly and then we shoot back inside the arena where the team of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark make their way out and head to the ring. We head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, the team of Tegan Nox and Natalya make their way out to the ring after a quick word from Shinsuke Nakamura in a video package. He tells Cody Rhodes that their story isn't finished until he says so. Now we return to the ring and the bell sounds.

Immediately we see Zoey Stark beating down Tegan Nox, who is kept isolated in the ring for almost the entire match. Nattie eventually tags in and gets in some offense for her team, but Baszler ultimately chokes her out for the quick win.

Winners: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins (C) vs. Jinder Mahal

It's main event time!

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett announce Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest, Chad Gable vs. Ivar, Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla, as well as CM Punk and Cody Rhodes going face-to-face for next week's WWE Royal Rumble 2024 "go-home" episode of WWE Monday Night RAW in New Orleans, LA.

From there, the theme for Jinder Mahal hits and out comes "The Modern Day Maharaja" accompanied by the returning Indus Sher for his big WWE World Heavyweight Championship opportunity. As heads to the ring for our final match of the evening, we head to a quick pre-match break.

When we return from the break, the theme for the reigning and defending WWE World Heavyweight Champion hits and out to an introduction by Samantha Irvin comes the one-and-only Seth "Freakin'" Rollins. He settles in the ring and after the formal pre-match introductions are done, the bell sounds.

Early on we see Indus Sher provide a distraction for Mahal, which allows "The Modern Day Maharaja" to jump off to an impressive early start. Rollins fights back and looks for a Stomp and a Pedigree, but Mahal avoids it. Mahal brings the fight to the floor where he continues his assault on the champ.

Rollins fights back into the offensive lead and brings the match back into the ring. As he does, we see "Senor Money In The Bank" Damian Priest of The Judgment Day making his way down to the ring with his Money In The Bank briefcase in-hand. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

As we settle back in from the final commercial break of the evening, we see Rollins still fighting from underneath, as Mahal maintains his offensive lead. Rollins begins fighting back and comes off the top with a cross-body splash for a close near fall attempt. The crowd comes to life as Rollins continues his attack.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion hits a springboard splash and pops up for a middle rope moonsault. He lands bad on his leg on the way down, which the commentators point out. Rollins hits a Falcon Arrow on Mahal and then plays to the crowd. He hits a Pedigree but again his knee gives out on him.

Indus Sher gets involved again, putting Mahal's foot on the ropes during another pin attempt by Rollins. Rollins climbs to the top and splashes onto one of the Indus Sher members at ringside. Back in the ring, Rollins and Mahal are both down. Damian Priest pops up on that note and has his briefcase in-hand.

Before he can do anything, Priest's opponent for next week shows up, as Drew McIntyre comes over the barricade from the crowd. The two go face-to-face and then start brawling. Back in the ring, Rollins is hit with a cheap shot by Indus Sher.

Mahal tries to take advantage and hits a big spot for a close pin, but Rollins kicks out. Again we see interference as Indus Sher hits Rollins with Priest's briefcase, which leads to Mahal hitting his finisher. He goes for the pin but Rollins kicks out. The ref ejects Indus Sher from ringside. Rollins hits a Stomp and wins to retain. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Seth "Freakin'" Rollins