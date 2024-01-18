WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Viewership Falls Under 700,000

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2024

Wrestlenomics has reported a decline in viewership and key demographic ratings for Tuesday's WWE NXT episode. The latest episode attracted 683,000 viewers, a drop from the previous week's 722,000. This marks the lowest viewership for the show since December 2023.

In addition, the episode scored a 0.19 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, a decrease from the previous week's 0.21 rating.

Source: wrestlenomics.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #ratings

