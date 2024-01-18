WWE NXT Viewership Falls Under 700,000

Wrestlenomics has reported a decline in viewership and key demographic ratings for Tuesday's WWE NXT episode. The latest episode attracted 683,000 viewers, a drop from the previous week's 722,000. This marks the lowest viewership for the show since December 2023.
In addition, the episode scored a 0.19 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, a decrease from the previous week's 0.21 rating.
