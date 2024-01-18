Seth Rollins' Injury Status Uncertain After WWE RAW Match

Seth Rollins' recent injury during his match against Jinder Mahal on the January 15th, 2023 edition of WWE RAW has been a topic of significant concern. Wade Keller, who initially reported Rollins' injury, provided an in-depth analysis during his PWTorch.com audio update. Keller expressed uncertainty about the severity of Rollins' injury, noting the lack of clear information from those close to the situation.

Keller stated, "Connecting some dots, I am thinking it’s not good news but I don’t know how bad the news is. The reason for that is, I’ve asked a bunch of people and some of whom would likely be privy to what’s going on who won’t comment. I understand there’s internal policies on that. But I would think if he was fine and he ‘walked it off’ [then] we’d be hearing that. Now it’s possible they’re gonna do a story on television because the news of Seth’s injury has gone crazy. I don’t know how many dozens of websites quoted my breaking news story on Monday night but obviously people who are on social media and Reddit know about the fact that he was legitimately hurt and limping backstage and everyone quoted my reports on that. They could be doing a storyline where they’re gonna play into that on TV and go from a situation where Seth’s knee is not that bad and play it up as if it is as some sort of storyline. So I’m throwing that out there as a caveat to the hunch that I’m getting from colleagues of his and other people in WWE. They either think it’s bad news and WWE’s gonna probably have Seth announce something on TV…or they’re just waiting for more test results to get something more definitive. But they want to control the narrative on him at this point because people who know aren’t commenting.”

He further added, "I just think people who do know would go ‘Oh he’s fine, it’s no big deal, blown out of proportion’ if that was the case. This is my long winded way of saying I don’t know but I’m passing along transparently [from] one of the wrestlers who was around him Monday night after Raw [and] just said, ‘I don’t think it’s good. My gut says injury. Maybe he’ll work through it, he’s tough.’ Another colleague of his said that he thought Seth, because of his history of injuries, would have had a good idea if he should finish a match with the injury and if he should be walking on it backstage. Because he finished the match and because he was able to walk on it, that it might be one of those situations where he just needs to rest it for a few weeks. But even that wrestler wasn’t ruling out that it could be worse.”

The Twitter account @WrestleFeatures reported that Seth Rollins has been removed from the promotional material for this week's WWE live events, although he continues to be featured in advertisements for RAW.