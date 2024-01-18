WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Submits Trademark Applications for New Ring Names

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2024

WWE has recently filed trademark applications for the names “Wren Sinclair” and “Zena Sterling.” These submissions were made to The United States Patent and Trademark Office on January 16, falling under the category of entertainment services.

Madi Wrenkowski, who performs under the ring name Wren Sinclair, debuted in NXT this Tuesday. Similarly, Olena Sadovska is known in the ring as Zena Sterling.

The following is the description for each of these trademarks:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

