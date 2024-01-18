Perry Saturn Discusses Reasons Behind His Doubts for WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Perry Saturn, following his tenure in WCW where he was a contemporary of Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, and Chris Benoit and held titles such as the Cruiserweight and European Championships, spent two years in WWE.

Later, Saturn became involved in a legal battle against WWE, represented by attorney Konstantine Kyros in a concussion lawsuit. This lawsuit, however, was eventually dismissed.

During a virtual signing event with Signed By Superstars, Saturn candidly expressed his doubts about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, attributing this to his participation in the lawsuit. He stated, “Sure, if they invited me (I would go into WWE Hall of Fame)… No (I don’t have a great relationship with WWE). I was part of a lawsuit against them. We lost but — from the C.T.E so, I’m sure they won’t be calling me. Vince (McMahon), I got along great with Vince and trouble is when I worked there, I was a bad drug addict. I was bad on drugs so I was — but Paul’s (Triple H) a great guy. I have nothing negative to say about him for sure. He’s awesome and he would help me out anyway he could but at the time, I was un-helpable.”