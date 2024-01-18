WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's TNA Impact: Josh Alexander Battles Will Ospreay, Nic Nemeth's First Appearance, and More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2024

TNA Wrestling is back with a fresh episode from Las Vegas, Nevada, for this week's TNA Impact.

Scheduled for tonight's episode of the popular Thursday night show on AXS TV are the following segments:

- A high-stakes match featuring Josh Alexander against Will Ospreay.

- Nic Nemeth set for his first appearance on TNA Impact with a promo in the ring.

- Newly crowned TNA Champion Moose and The System slated for an appearance.

- A thrilling multi-competitor match with KUSHIDA, Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid, Mike Bailey, El Hijo Del Vikingo, and Jake Something.

- Xia Brookside goes head-to-head with Tasha Steelz.

- Tag team action with The Grizzled Young Veterans taking on Eric Young and Frankie Kazarian.

- A showdown between PCO and Jai Vidal.

Dana Brooke Reveals "Ash by Elegance" Persona in TNA

During her recent interview on Busted Open Radio, ex-WWE talent Dana Brooke, now known as Ash in TNA Wrestling, shared insights about her ne [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 17, 2024 01:36PM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling

