Tonight's TNA Impact: Josh Alexander Battles Will Ospreay, Nic Nemeth's First Appearance, and More

TNA Wrestling is back with a fresh episode from Las Vegas, Nevada, for this week's TNA Impact.
Scheduled for tonight's episode of the popular Thursday night show on AXS TV are the following segments:
- A high-stakes match featuring Josh Alexander against Will Ospreay.
- Nic Nemeth set for his first appearance on TNA Impact with a promo in the ring.
- Newly crowned TNA Champion Moose and The System slated for an appearance.
- A thrilling multi-competitor match with KUSHIDA, Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid, Mike Bailey, El Hijo Del Vikingo, and Jake Something.
- Xia Brookside goes head-to-head with Tasha Steelz.
- Tag team action with The Grizzled Young Veterans taking on Eric Young and Frankie Kazarian.
- A showdown between PCO and Jai Vidal.
