Tonight's TNA Impact: Josh Alexander Battles Will Ospreay, Nic Nemeth's First Appearance, and More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2024

TNA Wrestling is back with a fresh episode from Las Vegas, Nevada, for this week's TNA Impact.

Scheduled for tonight's episode of the popular Thursday night show on AXS TV are the following segments:

- A high-stakes match featuring Josh Alexander against Will Ospreay.

- Nic Nemeth set for his first appearance on TNA Impact with a promo in the ring.

- Newly crowned TNA Champion Moose and The System slated for an appearance.

- A thrilling multi-competitor match with KUSHIDA, Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid, Mike Bailey, El Hijo Del Vikingo, and Jake Something.

- Xia Brookside goes head-to-head with Tasha Steelz.

- Tag team action with The Grizzled Young Veterans taking on Eric Young and Frankie Kazarian.

- A showdown between PCO and Jai Vidal.