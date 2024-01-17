Dana Brooke Reveals "Ash by Elegance" Persona in TNA

During her recent interview on Busted Open Radio, ex-WWE talent Dana Brooke, now known as Ash in TNA Wrestling, shared insights about her new ring name, "Ash by Elegance." She described this persona as embodying a refined and elegant lifestyle, which she plans to showcase in the ring.

"Ash by Elegance is a different side of me, but I try to live my life every single day as being super elegant. Elegant is a word, but I feel like it has a variety and many multiple meanings. It’s classiness. It’s elegant. It’s beautiful. It just means so much that I’m definitely gonna bring that element into the ring and show everyone what class and elegance truly means."

In the same conversation, Ash discussed her interactions with Trinity Fatu and Mickie James prior to joining TNA Wrestling.

“Trinity was a co-worker of mine back in WWE and I love the progression she had made. She was actually one of the girls I had spoken with before making an appearance on TNA and she’s like, ‘Girl, this is the place for you. You have so much untapped potential that TNA will be able to bring it out in you.’ Another person that I had spoken with was Mickie James and Mickie was like, ‘This is the place. You have so much potential and TNA is gonna bring it out of you and you have a locker room of badass women to perform with.”