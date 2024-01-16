Nic Nemeth Ready to Break Silence on TNA IMPACT

Nic Nemeth, previously known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, is scheduled to address the audience following his unexpected debut at Hard To Kill last weekend.
Nemeth, now dubbed "Wanted Man," made a notable appearance by confronting Moose right after Moose's victory over Alex Shelley, claiming the title of the new world champion of the company.
We'll hear from @NicTNemeth THURSDAY at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/zWH7wHRMRB— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 16, 2024
