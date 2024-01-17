Eric Bischoff Details the Moment and Reasons Behind Losing Respect for Tony Khan

In the latest episode of "Strictly Business," Eric Bischoff opened up about his views on AEW President Tony Khan, drawing parallels between WCW and AEW, among other topics. Here are some key points from the discussion:

Bischoff expressed his loss of respect for Tony Khan, citing a specific incident that changed his perspective. He explained, “I think there’s a lot of great things about Tony. But I lost respect for him... But when Tony Khan came out and said, ‘If Ted Turner knew 1% about wrestling as I do, WCW would still be around.’ It was such a fundamentally ignorant statement... That changed my perspective from, ‘I like this guy... But I generally liked him.’ And because I had respect for him, and I could put myself in his shoes when he was launching his company.”

Addressing the notion that he dislikes AEW, Bischoff clarified, “If you go back and you look at my tweets... it was all supportive. All supportive, like ‘I should have been working for them’ kind of promotion supportive. But it was genuine for me... And then learning anecdotally... That’s when I started losing a little steam as far as support... when Tony made that comment about Ted Turner it’s like, ‘Okay, I’m just gonna treat you like everybody else, you’re not special. You’re just another guy.’”

Bischoff also reflected on his own actions while leading WCW and how they differ from Khan's approach. “Did I do those things? Hell yes... But I was going head-to-head, I was actually in a fight... I think if Tony had come out swinging and jumped in the ring and taken those shots, I’d be cheering him on. But to do it from the sidelines when you’re not really competing makes you look ignorant in the literal sense of the word.”

Finally, he commented on the differences between the WCW & WWE rivalry and the current AEW & WWE situation. Bischoff noted, “[Fans say] ‘Well, you did it?’ Well yeah, but the circumstances were night and day, night and day... There’s a big difference.”