NJPW Star Yuji Nagata Set to Join MLW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 16, 2024

Fightful Select has reported that Yuji Nagata, a renowned NJPW legend and ex-IWGP World Champion, is scheduled to make appearances for MLW in the near future. Nagata's debut is anticipated at the SuperFight premium live event on Triller TV, taking place on February 3rd.

Nagata, a veteran of the wrestling world, has had an extensive career not only in Japan but also had a stint with WCW. In 2023, at the age of 55, he impressively competed in over 70 matches, showcasing his talents in NJPW, AJPW, and various other wrestling promotions.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #mlw #major league wrestling #yuji nagata #njpw #ajpw

