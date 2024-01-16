NJPW Star Yuji Nagata Set to Join MLW

Fightful Select has reported that Yuji Nagata, a renowned NJPW legend and ex-IWGP World Champion, is scheduled to make appearances for MLW in the near future. Nagata's debut is anticipated at the SuperFight premium live event on Triller TV, taking place on February 3rd.
Nagata, a veteran of the wrestling world, has had an extensive career not only in Japan but also had a stint with WCW. In 2023, at the age of 55, he impressively competed in over 70 matches, showcasing his talents in NJPW, AJPW, and various other wrestling promotions.
⚡ Nic Nemeth Shares Insights on Post-WWE Journey: "A Bunch of People Said 'We Want You Here'"
Nic Nemeth, known as a 'Wanted Man,' recently opened up about the significance behind his new moniker since leaving WWE. The ex-world champi [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 15, 2024 02:20PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com