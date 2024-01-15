WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Nic Nemeth Shares Insights on Post-WWE Journey: "A Bunch of People Said 'We Want You Here'"
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2024
Nic Nemeth, known as a 'Wanted Man,' recently opened up about the significance behind his new moniker since leaving WWE. The ex-world champion has been the center of attention following his appearances in NJPW and TNA after an almost two-decade tenure with WWE. In a post-Hard To Kill interview on TNA's Instagram, Nemeth shared insights into his career shift.
Reflecting on his time post-WWE, Nemeth said, "I had a lot of time to think in the last three, four, five, six months, to where, what can I do to extend my legacy, but also have an entirely different chapter, a different mindset, a different person? I said, I really feel like I’m a wanted man because the day I left my last job, I had so many, I’m so lucky that I had so many people reach out, not to say thank you or whatever, none of that stuff, congrats. A bunch of people reached out instantly and said, ‘We want you here.’ I go, man, it is great to feel that. I’m very fortunate and lucky that people [said], ‘How can we get you? What can we do?’ I was like, I’m kind of a wanted man, it got me more excited, like I’m back in, okay. I was like, ‘I could show up and be a hired gun here. I could take this guy out, and we could go run. I’m figuring out, where could we go, and I watched TNA go to IMPACT and become TNA in this special moment at Hard To Kill, where this is a coming-out party for TNA again. I go, that could be a perfect fit. Hopefully, I can back it up in the ring, other than just talking about about it and showing up."
At the recent Hard To Kill event, Nemeth made a significant move by confronting the new TNA World Champion, Moose, signaling his intention to challenge for the title. Additionally, he is scheduled to face David Finlay for the IWGP Global Championship in the upcoming NJPW event next month, further cementing his status in the wrestling world post-WWE.