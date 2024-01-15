Nic Nemeth Shares Insights on Post-WWE Journey: "A Bunch of People Said 'We Want You Here'"

Nic Nemeth, known as a 'Wanted Man,' recently opened up about the significance behind his new moniker since leaving WWE. The ex-world champion has been the center of attention following his appearances in NJPW and TNA after an almost two-decade tenure with WWE. In a post-Hard To Kill interview on TNA's Instagram, Nemeth shared insights into his career shift.

Reflecting on his time post-WWE, Nemeth said, "I had a lot of time to think in the last three, four, five, six months, to where, what can I do to extend my legacy, but also have an entirely different chapter, a different mindset, a different person? I said, I really feel like I’m a wanted man because the day I left my last job, I had so many, I’m so lucky that I had so many people reach out, not to say thank you or whatever, none of that stuff, congrats. A bunch of people reached out instantly and said, ‘We want you here.’ I go, man, it is great to feel that. I’m very fortunate and lucky that people [said], ‘How can we get you? What can we do?’ I was like, I’m kind of a wanted man, it got me more excited, like I’m back in, okay. I was like, ‘I could show up and be a hired gun here. I could take this guy out, and we could go run. I’m figuring out, where could we go, and I watched TNA go to IMPACT and become TNA in this special moment at Hard To Kill, where this is a coming-out party for TNA again. I go, that could be a perfect fit. Hopefully, I can back it up in the ring, other than just talking about about it and showing up."