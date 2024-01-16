Antonio Inoki's Son-In-Law Orchestrates NXT Star's Involvement in AJPW Bout

NXT's Charlie Dempsey, the progeny of wrestling icon William Regal, recently squared off with Katsuhiko Nakajima for the Triple Crown Championship in AJPW. This match was a unique instance of WWE collaborating with another wrestling organization.

Per Hochi News, WWE initiated contact with Simon Kelly Inoki for orchestrating Dempsey's involvement in the AJPW event. Simon, married into the family of the late Japanese wrestling legend Antonio Inoki, founder of NJPW who passed away in October 2022, currently holds the position of director at the Inoki Genome Federation and has previously served as the president of NJPW.

Following his defeat to Nakajima, Dempsey has returned to the United States to continue his wrestling career with NXT.