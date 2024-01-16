WWE NXT Tonight: High-Stakes Battle Royal and Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals and More

This evening's WWE NXT broadcast will be live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, airing on the USA Network.

For tonight's event, WWE has lined up five exciting matches, headlined by a battle royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship. The lineup includes:

- NXT Women’s Championship Number One Contender’s Battle Royal

-Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez

-Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

- Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Duke Hudson & Riley Osborne vs. Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde

- Ridge Holland vs. Joe Coffey

Additionally, there will be a segment featuring Oba Femi.