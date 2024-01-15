WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Donald Trump References WWE Superstars Kane and The Undertaker in His Speech at Iowa Caucus

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2024

During a recent caucus event in Iowa, 2024 U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump received an endorsement from WWE legend and Knox County, TN Mayor Glenn “Kane” Jacobs. In his address, Trump acknowledged both Kane and The Undertaker, expressing his admiration.

Trump said, “Another man who’s a friend of mine. He’s another one I’m not going to mess around with. He’s Knox County, Tennessee, do you know Glenn Jacobs? Goes by the name, goes by the name of …. Kane. Kane. Where is Kane? Where’s the …. look at the size of this guy. Man o’ man – that’s – he’s all man. He’s all man. He’s good. How many years have you been doing that? You’ve been W, W …. Kane one of the great characters in uhm …. how many …. so how tall are you? You’re six what? 6’8 and weigh what – when you wrestle? Well that’s not bad – I’m not that far away either. That’s not good. You just ruined my day – 300 [pounds]!”

He continued, “When I see these guys, some of them like The Undertaker right? And I see him and walks around the ring lifting a 300-pound guy over his shoulders like this. It may be acting… then he throws him into the seats, it’s pretty great.”

Tags: #wwe #donald trump #kane #glenn jacobs

