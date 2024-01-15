WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Raw Tonight: Seth Rollins Battles Jinder Mahal, GUNTHER's Comeback, and More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2024

Tonight's WWE RAW, broadcasting live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, will further escalate the excitement leading up to the Royal Rumble.

The broadcast faces stiff competition from an NFL playoff game, which may affect its viewership numbers.

The lineup for tonight's show features top WWE talents including WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

The announced matches for this evening are:

- Seth Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion, defending his title against Jinder Mahal

- A much-anticipated appearance by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

- A tag team clash with Finn Balor & Damian Priest taking on The Miz & R-Truth

- DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) battling it out against Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

- An opening segment featuring Cody Rhodes

Jinder Mahal Sets Sights on WWE World Heavyweight Championship

WWE RAW Superstar Jinder Mahal has expressed his ambition to become the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion, aiming to earn back the fans' r [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 09, 2024 01:43PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

