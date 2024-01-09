Jinder Mahal Sets Sights on WWE World Heavyweight Championship

WWE RAW Superstar Jinder Mahal has expressed his ambition to become the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion, aiming to earn back the fans' respect in the process.

During the latest episode of RAW, Mahal had a confrontation with Seth Rollins, which escalated into a physical altercation. This sets the stage for a World Heavyweight Championship match scheduled for the upcoming week's show.

In a recent interview on “RAW Talk,” Mahal discussed his forthcoming championship bout and his aspirations for overthrowing Seth Rollins. He stated,

“It’s my objective to regain respect. It’s my objective to no longer be overlooked. Overlooked by the WWE Universe, overlooked by the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. Let me remind you, as I reminded the WWE Universe, I am a former WWE Champion, the greatest WWE Champion of all time. While Seth Rollins dreams of headlining WrestleMania, but the reality is, I will regain championship gold. This year’s WrestleMania will be mine. With the World Heavyweight Championship, I will be the one with a platform. I will continue to expose, I will continue to enlighten, I will continue to speak the truth.”

Mahal, who previously won the WWE Championship at Backlash in 2017, held the title until he was defeated by AJ Styles in November of that year.