Matt Riddle Opens Up About Behind-the-Scenes Royal Rumble Drama with Brock Lesnar

For years, Matt Riddle had been vocal about his desire to face Brock Lesnar in a WWE ring. While a one-on-one match never materialized, they did cross paths during the 2022 Royal Rumble and in an Elimination Chamber match.

In a recent interview, Riddle revealed that he had assured the former WWE Champion he would cease calling him out publicly. This issue has become moot with Riddle's move from WWE to thriving roles in NJPW and MLW.

During a virtual signing event hosted by Signed By Superstars, the ex-WWE star shared his belief that he was initially slated to win the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Riddle alleged that Lesnar, having lost to Bobby Lashley earlier that night due to interference, unilaterally decided he would be the victor of the Rumble. According to Riddle, no one, including the producers, challenged Lesnar's decision.

“So I believe — you know, it’s sports-entertainment — that I was told at one point, yeah, I was gonna win the (Royal) Rumble and everything else and then what was it? Bobby Lashley beat Brock Lesnar because somebody came in and hit him with the belt or what have you. Then Brock came in, didn’t wanna do business with everybody, said he was winning, and then he won, and then none of the producers… nobody stood up to him and they let him do it. I didn’t either, I didn’t either. I’m just here.”

Riddle also claimed that he was initially set to win the 2022 Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match, a victory that ultimately went to Austin Theory, reportedly due to a last-minute decision by Vince McMahon.