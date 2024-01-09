WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Drew McIntyre Joins the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Lineup, Current Participant Roster Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 09, 2024

Drew McIntyre, known as "The Scottish Warrior," has joined the lineup of 30 competitors vying for a world title opportunity at WWE's inaugural premium live event of 2024.

In the recent WWE Monday Night Raw episode at Portland's Moda Center, McIntyre made his participation official in the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

The Royal Rumble match roster already includes names like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, among others. The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #drew mcintyre

