Dana White Reveals UFC Fighters' Shock at CM Punk's Lucrative MMA Payday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 09, 2024

CM Punk, known for his professional wrestling career, notably with WWE, ventured into the UFC in 2016. This transition occurred after his highly publicized departure from wrestling. His UFC debut against Mickey Gall resulted in a submission loss.

Recent documents released by MMA Fighting disclosed that Punk earned $500,000 for his bout with Gall, with his total earnings reaching $1,042,736 after including bonuses. During a deposition, UFC President Dana White shared insights into the discontent among UFC fighters regarding Punk's compensation.

White mentioned in the deposition, “It just happened recently again, too. We had some guy that was — that was paid a certain amount of money and never — oh, the professional wrestler that we brought in. Not Brock [Lesnar], the other one.”

When the attorney inquired, “CM Punk?” White confirmed, “Oh, yeah. People went crazy when they saw what he got paid. … Even the women.”

Punk's second and final UFC fight was against Mike Jackson in 2018, after which he retired from MMA. He made a celebrated return to wrestling in 2021 with AEW and has since rejoined WWE.

Tags: #wwe #ufc #cm punk #dana white

