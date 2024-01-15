WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Hulk Hogan and Friend Rescue Woman in Dramatic Clearwater Car Crash

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2024

According to a report from TMZ.com, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was involved in a heroic act, coming to the assistance of a 17-year-old girl who was in a car accident. This event occurred on Sunday night in Clearwater, FL. TMZ provided details on the incident:

“We’re told a car erratically swerved across the lanes to catch an exit it was about to miss — and in the process … clipped another car, which our sources say flipped over and tumbled.

Hulk and co., our sources explain, pulled over immediately — with HH and his pal, Jake, rushing over to render aid to the driver … a woman whom we’re told was rattled. Since they were first on the scene, we’re told Hulk and Jake actually helped get her out of the car. Our sources say Jake popped the woman’s airbag with some tools that Hulk had on hand — and they both unbuckled her seatbelt and assisted her in safely leaving the vehicle. We’re told paramedics eventually arrived on the scene, and Hulk and his crew looked on. In the end, our sources say the woman appeared to be okay … and HH was happy to help.”

Source: TMZ
